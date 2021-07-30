Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $18.05 on Friday. Cameco has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -300.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

