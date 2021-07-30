Sierra Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,445 Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $108.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.52.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

