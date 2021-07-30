Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $391,275,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $514.25 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $227.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.10.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

