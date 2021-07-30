Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 347 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 222.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NVS opened at $92.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.34. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.