Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $273,718.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 254.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for $121.38 or 0.00301991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

