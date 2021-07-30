Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Shares of WAB stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $84.48. 14,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,914. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.83 and a 52 week high of $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $753,603.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974 over the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

