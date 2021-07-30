Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 558.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

Shares of NYSE DX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. 7,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,731. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $562.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.