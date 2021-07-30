Sierra Capital LLC Takes $171,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

GEM opened at $38.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.36. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $42.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.