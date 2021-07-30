Sierra Capital LLC Makes New $182,000 Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 7.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHG. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $46.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

