The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after buying an additional 1,824,199 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592,751 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,188,000 after buying an additional 1,334,646 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,574,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,560,000 after buying an additional 1,238,666 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,075 shares of company stock valued at $10,706,909 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

NYSE:IPG opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

