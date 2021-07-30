Sierra Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,124 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

SAP opened at $144.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.27. The stock has a market cap of $177.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

