Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in SAP were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,001,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,257,000 after buying an additional 656,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SAP by 11,172.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SAP by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,081,000 after purchasing an additional 367,097 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP opened at $144.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.27. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $177.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAP. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

