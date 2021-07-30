Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in SAP were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,001,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,257,000 after buying an additional 656,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SAP by 11,172.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SAP by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,081,000 after purchasing an additional 367,097 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SAP opened at $144.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.27. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $177.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.
Several research firms have weighed in on SAP. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
