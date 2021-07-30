TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.60.

NYSE TEL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.21. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $87.46 and a 52 week high of $146.66. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. CX Institutional boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

