Insider Buying: Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$10,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,594,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,653,998.87.
Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 1,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$920.00.
- On Monday, June 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 7,700 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$7,392.00.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 2,300 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$2,208.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 25,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 13,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,740.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,900.00.
- On Friday, May 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$4,950.00.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$5,050.00.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 7,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$7,210.00.
- On Thursday, May 13th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 8,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, with a total value of C$7,760.00.
GWM stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,889. Galway Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.68 and a 52 week high of C$2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.85 million and a PE ratio of -8.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.89.
About Galway Metals
Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.
