Insider Buying: Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$10,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,594,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,653,998.87.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 1,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$920.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 7,700 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$7,392.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 2,300 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$2,208.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 25,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 13,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,740.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,900.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$4,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$5,050.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 7,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$7,210.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 8,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, with a total value of C$7,760.00.

GWM stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,889. Galway Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.68 and a 52 week high of C$2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.85 million and a PE ratio of -8.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.89.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.0394444 EPS for the current year.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

