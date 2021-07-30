Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,273 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1,156.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 143,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 131,900 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $1,769,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Shares of LNC opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.