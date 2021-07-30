Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Lowered by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,660,000 after acquiring an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $162.74 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.09.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

