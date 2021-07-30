Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

ATVI stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

