Intrust Bank NA Raises Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

