Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,415 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of MKC opened at $84.25 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

