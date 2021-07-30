Intrust Bank NA Purchases 53 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

NYSE:FRC opened at $198.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.02. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $202.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

