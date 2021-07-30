Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Issues Earnings Results

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%. Canon updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $22.96 on Friday. Canon has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

