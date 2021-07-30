180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,113,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 211.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,242,000 after buying an additional 4,131,637 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 52.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,353,000 after buying an additional 3,291,412 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 1,248.7% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,707,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,411,000 after buying an additional 2,507,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 66.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,995,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after buying an additional 2,001,694 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJR opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

