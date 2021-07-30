Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,338 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,089,264 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $66,511,000 after purchasing an additional 307,672 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,702,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 66.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 34,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.9% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV opened at $51.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUV. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

