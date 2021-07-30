180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $260,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 106,831 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $1,445,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.43. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.