SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 374,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,872,000 after purchasing an additional 93,082 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $171.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

