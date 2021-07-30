Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 73,748 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $79,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13,516.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,020,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,230,000 after purchasing an additional 375,597 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $111.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.49. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,907,357.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,022,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

