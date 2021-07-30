3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in 3M by 103,772.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 94.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after buying an additional 867,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in 3M by 8.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $198.17 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $114.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

