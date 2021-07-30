Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 1,173 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,236 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.17% of Integra LifeSciences worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after acquiring an additional 99,892 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $71.09 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

