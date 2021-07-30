B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 456.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,989 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

VICI stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

