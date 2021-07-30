3,047 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 303,595 shares of company stock worth $49,101,158 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $163.91 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

