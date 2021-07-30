TownSquare Capital LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,104,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,724,000 after acquiring an additional 475,804 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 245,617 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,169,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $117.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $124.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.