Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%.
NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $82.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.18.
CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
See Also: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.