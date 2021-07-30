Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $82.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.18.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

