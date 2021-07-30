Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTV. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.85. 90,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,957. Fortive has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4,873,160.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 243,658 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.