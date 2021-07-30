Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 129,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 23.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 7.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 741,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,701,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RSG opened at $115.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $117.33.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

