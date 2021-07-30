Advisor Partners LLC Sells 343 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.46.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $491.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $466.88. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

