Advisor Partners LLC Sells 884 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Ventas by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $61.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

