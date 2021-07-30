Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,824,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 326.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,442 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 45.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of UL stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

