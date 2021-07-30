$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 18.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

FMBH stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $41.29. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,746. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.