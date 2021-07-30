$1.88 EPS Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.82. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000.

NSIT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,036. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.87.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

