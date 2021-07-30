PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.19. The stock had a trading volume of 50,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,836. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $80.36 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

