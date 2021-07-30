Pirate Chain Price Tops $3.67 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.67 or 0.00009122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $677.59 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 67.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00270585 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00117213 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00141449 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003108 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 184,797,678 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

