The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.15-9.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.23. The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.150-$9.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $325.86.

NYSE SHW traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $290.83. 17,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,902. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $213.09 and a one year high of $293.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

