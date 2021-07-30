Cappasity 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $264,691.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Cappasity has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Cappasity has a market cap of $2.05 million and $264,691.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cappasity Coin Profile

CAPP is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

