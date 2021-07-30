AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Releases Earnings Results

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.62.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

In other AMERISAFE news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $39,733.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,174.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $94,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,713.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.