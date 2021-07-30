Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. Tyler Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.700-$6.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $491.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $447.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $498.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 111.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.40.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

