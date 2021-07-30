Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.25). Teladoc Health posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 261.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on TDOC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $156.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.57. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.27.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

