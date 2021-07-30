Barclays Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,200.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,746.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,715.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,470.82. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

