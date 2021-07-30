Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.84

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.84 and last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 2547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

A number of research firms have commented on OM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $148,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,402.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,711,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,764 shares of company stock valued at $5,084,800 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

