Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.13

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$27.13 and last traded at C$26.90, with a volume of 44220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.48.

DRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -39.70.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$50.07 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.4410873 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.48%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

