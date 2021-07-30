Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) shot up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $26.96. 14,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,291,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBTYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.
The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $45,997.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $712,971.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $117,695.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,076. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 80.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 559,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,368,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 74,535 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 49.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 83,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.