Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) shot up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $26.96. 14,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,291,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBTYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $45,997.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $712,971.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $117,695.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,076. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 80.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 559,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,368,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 74,535 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 49.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 83,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

